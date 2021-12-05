Rosaiah always accessible to people: Shabbir

Hyderabad: "I'm deeply pained over the passing away of Dr Konijeti Rosaiah, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and ex-Governor of Tamil Nadu. He was a statesman with vast experience, knowledge and talent and was loved by all for his simplicity and patience. His demise is a personal loss for me. He was a true mentor and guide for me for over three decades," said former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Saturday.

In his condolence message, Shabbir Ali recalled his association with Dr Rosaiah for the last three decades. 'Rosaiah treated me as his student and made me learn several practical lessons of governance and politics. He was an authority on financial management and administration. We used to call him a living university and used to approach him seeking solutions for our problems,' he added.

Shabbir Ali said Dr Rosaiah was always accessible to people, especially to Congress leaders whenever they needed his advice on important matters.

The Congress party has lost a very big leader and his absence will be felt forever. His demise is a huge loss for me as he was a guide, mentor and a father-like figure. His services for the country and people will be remembered forever, Shabbir said.

Shabbir Ali, along with other leaders, visited Dr Rosaiah's residence in Ameerpet and paid rich tributes to the departed soul. He conveyed deep condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Shabbir Ali said as the then Finance Minister it was Dr Rosaiah who allocated an amount of Rs 3 crore for the Welfare of Minorities in 1993-94. "He believed that no welfare activities could be taken up without adequate funding. Therefore, he made an allocation in the annual budget," he stated. All minority communities will remain indebted to Dr Rosaiah for his foresightedness and vision, he said.

"Having worked together as cabinet colleagues from 1989-1994, I got the opportunity to work under his leadership in the party. When he was appointed as the PCC President in 1995, I was made the General Secretary. His style of functioning was so graceful that we always felt honoured being called a part of his team," Shabbir Ali said.