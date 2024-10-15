RPF officials avert potential tragedy at Lingampally rly station

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of bravery and quick response, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Vishwajeet Kumar and P Rajeshekar, head constable, RPF, Lingampally, averted a potential tragedy at the Lingampally railway station.

According to RPF officials, the incident took place on Sunday morning when train no 17647 (HYB-Purna Express) arrived at platform number one of Lingampally railway station for its two-minute halt. During the halt, a woman passenger, while attempting to board the moving train, accidentally lost her footing and got trapped in between the train and the platform. The alert RPF personnel reacted swiftly and managed to rescue the passenger. Their prompt and courageous action saved the woman’s life, though in the process, constable Vishwajeet Kumar suffered minor injuries.