Live
- Technical glitches to the fore in allotment of seats for Biotechnology course
- Weather update: Heavy rains to continue for more four days in Andhra Pradesh
- Govt announces Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award for Nateshwara Sharma
- Netflix ends password sharing in India
- Hubli Dharwad police removed 530 rowdy sheeters from list
- TS all set to launch deworming campaign today
- 2- BHK houses to be distributed in from next month
- Krishna district under-19 girls cricket team selected
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 20, 2023
- IPS officers shuffled
RPF, Secunderabad, arrests 85 persons for stone pelting on trains
Hyderabad: Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad division has taken stern action by arresting 85 persons in 2023 who were involved in stone pelting activity on trains. The Division has taken several measures to detect, deter and take swift action against those persons indulging in stone pelting and in combating such practices.
RPF has intensified surveillance efforts along vulnerable sections of railway tracks and stations where stone-pelting incidents have been reported in the past. All-out efforts are being made lading to almost all cases of Stone pelting being detected within hours. Advanced CCTV cameras, inputs of RPF Cyber Cell and other surveillance equipment have been deployed to monitor train routes more effectively. RPF has enhanced its intelligence gathering capabilities to identify potential troublemakers and groups involved in stone pelting by collaborating with local law enforcement agencies, intelligence units, and community members.
In addition, RPF Inspectors have formed local groups with counsellors, village Panchayat heads and others for regularly broadcasting messages regarding ramifications of stone pelting and the legal action which is initiated on the same.