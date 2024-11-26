Rs 12L refunded to FedEx parcel scam victim

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city cyber crime police refunded an amount of Rs 12 lakh to victims cheated by cyber fraudsters under the pretext of FedEx parcels and fake police.

According to the police, they received a complaint from a 51-year-old male private employee from Hyderabad, stating that cyber fraudsters had cheated him under the pretext of FedEx parcels and fake police. The fraudsters made him transfer an amount of Rs 16 lakh to bank accounts provided by the accused.

Following the complaint, the cyber crime police registered a case, and the investigation is underway. Inspector K Madhusudhan Rao and his team made significant efforts to send notices to the bank officials, followed up to freeze the fraudulent amount, and guided the complainant to file a petition in court for the refund of the held funds. The police said that the efforts resulted in Rs 12 lakh being refunded to the complainant’s bank account.

Cyber crime police advised people not to panic if they receive any threatening video calls claiming them to be CBI, RBI, ED, customs, judges, cyber crimes police, narcotics, FedEx, BSNL, and TRAI. There is no digital arrest or inquiry in the system. If a call raises suspicions, individuals should end the call immediately, without engaging further, and any fear report near the police station.

Any government agency or law enforcement officials will not make such Skype calls and demand money for clearing the issue. Scammers can employ psychological tactics to manipulate emotions and decision-making. Do not deposit money in the unknown bank accounts believing false promises of unknown persons.