Rs 1.3 crore worth foreign currencies seized at Hyderabad airport

The officials of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Wednesday seized foreign currency from a passenger heading to Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

Foreign currency in various denominations equivalent to Rs 1.3 crore was recovered from him.

The officials said that the passenger, Mohammad, was attempting to smuggle the currency of various countries to Dubai. The AIU officials detained the passenger and handed over him to customs officials. The passenger is being questioned.

On January 30, two passengers arriving from Delhi were arrested at Hyderabad airport. The air intelligence officials caught the passengers for trying to smuggle foreign currency to Dubai. The foreign currency is estimated to be of Rs 16.5 lakh.