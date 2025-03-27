RSS to hold massive awareness drive

Hyderabad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Telangana region secretary Kacham Ramesh on Wednesday said that as part of the centenary celebrations, the Sangh would organise a ‘Jan Samparka Abhiyan’ programme to go to every village and every house in the country from November to January to take the ideology of the Sangh to the society.

Addressing a press conference here, the Telangana Region secretary said that the Sangh would provide information related to social transformation. It will organise the programme in every village Panchayat, every basti, and every corner of Telangana by distributing pamphlets and books to all.

Further, he said that efforts would be made to organise social goodwill conferences on issues such as environment, indigenous lifestyle, social discipline, following laws, and protecting Hindu families. “In the same vein, conferences will be organised with renowned individuals and youth in district centres and city centres, and efforts would be made to increase the number of Shakhas to 4,000 in every sub-district and basti in Telangana,” he added.