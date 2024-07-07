Ruckus in GHMC Council meet as BRS demands Mayor to resign

Hyderabad: The GHMC Council meetingwitnessed acrimonious scenes as BRS, Congress, BJP and MIM Corporators come to blows on Saturday.

Soon after the session began on Saturday morning, the BRS Coporators created ruckus demanding Mayor to resign from the post as she had quit the party and joined the Congress party. The BRS members staged a dharna with placards demanding GHMC Mayor G Vijayalakshmi to prove her majority.

The GHMC Council meeting was adjourned two times as corporators surrounded the Mayor and GHMC Commissioner podiums demanding answers for the substandard water supply. They demanded the HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy to be present at the house meeting. While the Commissioner Amrapali Kata tried to explain that the MD was on leave as he was suffering from viral fever, Corporators continued to create ruckus.

The Corporators demanded the civic body to supply safe drinking water in their colonies. The Mayor appealed to the Corporators to maintain silence but in vain.

Meanwhile, when the BRS Corporators accused the Mayor of being a turncoat, she alleged that the party forced her to make that move.

“You don’t have any subject to talk on, because of which you are creating ruckus. Do you know the rules,” she asked the Corporators in a harsh tone. The BRS party is planning to introduce a no confidence motion against GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi. But they failed to do so.

As the situation went out of control in the meeting, the Mayor adjourned the house indefinitely. She lambasted the BRS members for their unruly behavior in the meeting hall.

The Mayor also questioned the Corporator for not showing respect to the chair and the GHMC Commissioner Amrapalikata. Some members objected to the commissioner for speaking by sitting in her chair. They demanded to speak by standing beside her chair.