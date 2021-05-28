Rush hour traffic choking roads in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Despite knowing that only four hours have been fixed as relaxation interval during the lockdown, tardy attitude of people with late hour syndrome is leading to traffic snarls at several junctions in City and suburbs, while police too appear to be jumping into the action only a few minutes ahead of closing time or when roads are choked with vehicles.

Though vehicular moment in City is seen completely normal during early hours of relaxation, the frequency is increasing by leaps and bounds during the last hour, especially at Mehdipatnam, Gudimalkapur, Hyderguda, Upperpally and Attapur, under PVNR Expressway, Tadbund, Bahadurpura Kamela, and Puranapul on the National Highway 44 stretch where vehicles are seen either moving rashly on roads or creeping bumper-to-bumper on main thoroughfares.

Despite knowing that the relaxation time ends sharply at 10 am, people, especially traders having business at faraway places from home, are closing their shops only at 9.30 or 10 am and driving home in a hurry. This is often leading to road accidents, as they drive rashly to avoid frisking by the police at various check points. This is the regular situation being witnessed at several stretches from City to suburbs.

Informed Dastageer of Attapur that though the PVNR Expressway is over 100 feet wide, starting from Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam, and culminating at Aramghar Crossroads, Rajendranagar, swelling frequency of traffic and bottlenecks at several junctions makes people feel the route is to hard to drive even on ordinary days.

"It took me around half an hour to get rid of choked traffic at Attapur Junctions while returning from City as bumper-to-bumper vehicles made it difficult for every commuter to safely unwind from the gridlock situation. Leave alone commuters, even the police vehicles and ambulance are unable to pass through the route due to traffic congestion."

Said R Shyam Sunder Reddy, CI, Rajendranagar Traffic Police::"we have seven check-posts from pillar no 116 at Attapur to APPA Junction, Rajendranagar. People, especially the traders having shops and usinesses in City are returning in a hurry after closing their shops at around 9.30 or 10 am.

This leads to traffic congestion at several junctions from the Mehdipatnam to Aram Ghar stretch. Although the traffic issues on this stretch last only for a few minutes, we find it hard to control the situation as the frequency of traffic exceptionally increases during the last hour."