RWAs roll out initiatives to boost voter turnout in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Just a few days are left for the Assembly elections. To increase the voting percentage, on humanitarian grounds, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have taken up various initiatives to encourage voters to exercise their right.



According to members of the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAS), an apex body of 4,500 RWAs, in the twin cities, apart from door-to-door awareness campaign, the RWAs have come up with varied activities, including installation of informative posters in colonies. They also are organising stage plays on importance of voting and urging voters to post on social media that ‘I am a proud voter’, after finding their names in electoral rolls and post a message.

Many amusement parks, including Wonderla, and a few traders have come up with special discounts ranging between 10 and 20%. This will be given to customers who vote and visit shops.

B T Srinivasan, general secretary, UFRWAs, said, as the “polling percentage was low during the 2018 Assembly elections--around 50%--with the moto to encourage voters that each and everyone’s vote plays a vital role in electing a proper leaderfor development of the city that includes proper infrastructure and many more, we have come up with various activities’.

‘Apart from this, we are helping residents to find their names on electoral rolls and locate their booths so that on the polling day without wasting time locating the booths they can go and vote.”

‘Also, we have appealed to residents, on the polling day once they vote, they should post on social media that I am first to cast 'my vote with my family' so that others get motivated’, he added.

Syed Khaled Shah Chishti Hussaini, general secretary, Old Dairy Farm, said, “this year we want more citizens of Hyderabad to come out and vote. With polls just a few days away we have come out with posters and videos. Also, we are visiting all religious places spreading awareness on making people aware of voting so that in the upcoming election they turn out in large numbers to vote.