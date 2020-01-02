S V Foundation distributes bedsheets to poor on New Year day

Serilingampally: Representatives of the S V Foundation, led by chairman Moturi Narayana Rao, on Wednesday distributed bedsheets to the poor and beggars living on railway platforms and near bus-stops.

They were accompanied by Ranga Reddy district Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) unit president Uppari Shekhar Sagar, Telangana 'Bhavana Nirmana Karmika Sangham' State leader and senior TRS leader Uriti Venkat Rao, 'Mathru Basha Parirakshna Samiti' president Mavisri Manikyam, Telangana Bhavana Nirmana Sankshema Sangham president Posina Nagaraju, senior journalist Yellesh.

Speaking at various halts, Sagar lauded the foundation for its social service activities, like conducting vocational education courses for the poor, 'as part of its duty towards society'.

Venkat Rao and Manikyam praised the foundation for distributing bedsheets with a 'humanitarian spirit and as an example worthy of emulation'. Among those who accompanied the foundation representatives were Ch Raju, Bhavana Nirmana Sangham leaders Shiva Kumar, Srinivasa Rao, G Shiva, K Srinivas.