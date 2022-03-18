Sabitha Indra Reddy lays stone for reservoir in Jalpally

Jalpally: To ensure supply of drinking water to people of her constituency, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday laid foundation for 60 lakh litre reservoir and pipeline work costing Rs.7.40 crore in ward 27 of Jalpally municipality.

According to officials, of Rs 207 crore earmarked to address water scarcity in the Maheshwaram constituency, Rs 72 crore has been sanctioned for the municipality. Besides, Rs 1,000 crore has been sanctioned for Ranga Reddy district for development of canals for free flow of flood water. It included Rs 10 crore for Jalpally municipality alone.

Four 'Basti Dawakhanas' have also been approved for the municipality to provide healthcare facility to people of the local body. To set up the dawakhanas, four areas---Pahadi Shareef, Kottapet, Sriram Colony and Shaheen Nagar---have been identified where the facilities will come up soon.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said "teaching in English medium in government schools will begin from the next academic year to help students compete across the world." Chairman Jalpally Municipality Abdallah Sadi, Commissioner G P Kumar, besides official of Water Works, Revenue and municipality were present.