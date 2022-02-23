Sabitha to lay stone for central lighting in Jalpally today

Jalpally: Three months after getting approval from the Jalpally municipal council, the two arm central lighting project from Errakunta Main Road to Pahadi Shareef crossroads, in Jalpally municipality, Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy is to lay the foundation on February 23.

The council gave the nod for promotion of central lighting in November last year approving a budget of Rs 50 lakh under the building permission grants. Realisation of the project will help illuminate the three-km-long stretch which connects Hyderabad to the Srisailam Highway in the South. The officials had earlier estimated that the project will take three months to get into full shape provided it secures the required funds on time.

However, three month have already passed to ground the work. Soon after getting the nod from the council, the municipal officials rolled out machines to remove encroachments on the nala on both sides of the stretch, where the project is proposed to be grounded. According to sources, the minister who represents the Maheshwaram constituency will lay stone to begin the project work for which tenders have already been awarded. "The three km-long stretch from Errakunta to Pahadi Shareef on the Srisailam Highway turns gloomy during nights causing inconvenience to commuters. Sensing the enormity of the situation, the council has approved the proposal to promote central lighting. The work will be grounded soon after the laying of foundation stone by the minister on Wednesday," the sources said.