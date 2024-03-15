Sabke Mann Ki Baat, Modi Ke Saath, declares Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad : The BJP national executive member and Malkajiri contestant Eatala Rajender on Thursday expressed confidence in the party winning the LS seat The former Health minister, who has been busy campaigning, in an interview with The Hans India, said, “whereever I go and whatever seciton of people I meet, there is only one word from the people that this time they will vote for Modi.”

He further said that each one has their own idea to support Modi. “Women from the Basti’s see that they got individual toilets under Swach Bharta which no one ever cared. Besides, free ration and other social welfare benefits.”

Youngsters see Modi as a person a little over 70 years of age. But, at heart think like them understand their issues and address them. Some others see a Prime Minister standing resolute and unwavering ground when it comes to the country’s interest and cite how he had brought back Abhinandan Varthaman to the country from Pakistan’s captivity within 24 hours.

“Poor, middle class and people from gated communities one can keep on listing different sections of people giving any number of reasons to support Modi’s leadership. There is a wide spread feeling among cross section of people that he should come back as the prime minister for the third time, if the country has to be safe, secure and move on the path of development.”

Also, Etala said that people see his track record being an activist of the Telangana movement and former minister. Besides, who met with injustice under the BRS regime expressing their support to him fighting on BJP ticket from the Malkajgiri parliament constituency.

When pointed out that the BRS had established a strong ground in several Assembly segments in Hyderabad in the last Assembly elections, and how confident he was to put up a fight against the BRS and Congress, he said, “The BRS won several seats where there was a triangular fight between BJP, Congress and BRS in last Assembly elections. Wherever there was a direct fight, it was Congress which had won and BRS standing in their positions.” But, this time, the equations were different as people saw BRS as not relevant in the ensuing parliament elections. Because, whether it wins or loses it will make no difference for them. The strong vibes in favour of Modi’s leadership will be the game-changer for the BJP to win more than 12 seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, he added.

On the criticism from the Congress and BRS that the BJP encouraging defections to win elections, he said, “Leaders from both Congress and BRS are joining the BJP as they are attracted to the BJP’s ideological strength, its performance and delivery led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. In electoral politics, some of those joining the party are given tickets based on their stature and other parameters. To say that BJP is giving tickets for those coming from other parties only to win is a misnomer,” he adds.

Explaining his specific agenda for Malkajgiri, Etala said that he will work for the implementation of all the central schemes benefitting people. Secondly, the constituency has several lakes and water bodies turned into cesspools and they should be developed free from pollution and to preserve them.

Third, the people of the constituency are facing several troubles because of the traffic problems which need to be addressed. Besides, skill development and industrial development for employment generation for youth is also a priority area. “Being an activity in the Telangana movement and a former minister, I have first-hand knowledge of the problems being faced by various sections of people on multiple fronts, and the solutions needed to address them,” he says.