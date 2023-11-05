Sachin Tendulkar flags off Hyd Half Marathon

Hyderabad : The much-awaited Ageas Federal Life Insurance Hyderabad Half Marathon 2023 was flagged off by cricket superstar, Sachin Tendulkar Sunday. Close to 8,000 enthusiastic runners gathered at the Gachibowli Stadium at the break of dawn, underlining the running culture that is sweeping across the country.

Organised by NEB Sports, the event boasts three categories: the Half Marathon (21.1k) at 5:15 am, followed by the Timed 10K at 6:30 am and the 5K Fun Run at 7:45 am.

Speaking on the eve of the event, Sachin Tendulkar, Brand Ambassador of Ageas Federal Life Insurance said, “Ageas Federal has been championing a fearless future for all through its marathons across the country, with the latest being in the beautiful city of Hyderabad. I am confident that this year’s race theme of ‘Run Ageless, Run Fearless’ will inspire runners to tackle the course fearlessly and produce their best efforts.”

Vighnesh Shahane, MD and CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said “Ageas Federal Life Insurance is proud to come on board as the title sponsor for the Hyderabad Half Marathon 2023. We see it as another feather in our crown as we aim to take the fitness movement to the masses. We encourage everyone, whether young or old, amateur or experienced, to put on their shoes and start running.”

69-year-old Anil Gupta will be the oldest male and 54-year-old Aparna Deepak the oldest female runner in the half marathon. At the other end of the spectrum are Syed Almir and Akshaya Uppalapati, both 14 years old. The half marathon will also witness participation from corporates as well as police and the armed forces.