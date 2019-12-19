Sai Ram Nagar issues addressed at Nagole division

Nagole: Corporator Sangeetha Prashant Goud had a meeting with colony welfare association of Sri Sai Ram Nagar of Nagole division, in which locals made several complaints on local issues.

As a response to locals complaints, the corporator along with Deputy Commissioner Maruti Diwakar and sanitation staff, visited colony on Wednesday to look into issues of colony.

As per the request of locals, colony internal roads were cleaned, and garbage cleared using tippers. She also interacted with locals on local issues such as damaged roads, drainage manholes and drinking water problems.

The corporator assured locals to address all local issues. She urged Deputy Commissioner Maruti Diwakar to take necessary measures to address local issues. AMHO Manjula Vani, Jawan Yadaiah, Srinivas Suresh, sanitation staff, colony residents Narsing, Shoba, Chandrakala, Anasuya, Prasad and others.