Saroornagar honour killing: 2 murdered Nagaraju, confirms police

HYDERABAD: In a recent development in honour killing at Saroornagar, police confirmed that only two persons were involved in the gruesome murder of Nagaraju.

The prime accused in the case - Syed Mubeen Ahmed along with his friend committed the crime because he was unhappy with his sister's inter-faith marriage.

As per the remand report of the police, the murder was pre-planned. The accused found out the phone number of Nagaraju from his sister's phone. Then the accused used an app 'Find My Device' to trace Nagaraju's location.

After finding Nagaraju's location near Saroornagar, the main accused and his friend- Masood Ahmed rushed to the spot and found Nagaraju and Ashreen Sulthana coming on a bike.

The accused stopped the couple and they brutally murdered with an iron rod. After confirming his death, the duo fled from the spot.

As the police custody has come to an end on Tuesday, the accused were presented before the court and were shifted to Charlapally prison.

On May 7, Responding to the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju, who had married his lover of other religion, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday directed the State government to send a detailed report on the ghastly killing. Nagaraju was butchered With a centering iron rod and knife at Panjala Anilkumar Colony in Saroornagar. The lovers got married in Arya Samaj office located in Lal Darwaza on January 31 this year. The Saroornagar police nabbed the offenders within 24 hours and sent to court for judicial custody.

Mahabubnagar: The 24th day of Praja Sangrama yatra lead by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay reached Jadcherla on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the BJP leader slammed the TRS government stating that the people in the state are having no security and particularly for those who are going for inter-caste marriages, they are being brutally murdered in the broad daylight in the name of honour killings.



Bandi Sanjay alleged that the entire police machinery is busy in serving the TRS leaders and they have no time to provide security to the public whereas as the goons are roaming freely killing the innocent and poor people in the State. He called up on the people to throw away this government as it has failed in all fronts and urged them to give BJP a chance.

Citing various instances of murders and honour killings that have occurred in Telangana, Bandi said that ever since the TRS government had taken charge, there have been various incidents of honour killings in the State. Not just that, goons are freely roaming and have no fear and killing anybody they want. This clearly shows that the government had completely failed to provide security to the people and letting the goons and murderers to roam freely.

Bandi alleged that the TRS government is partnering with AIMIM and giving free hand to goons who are fearlessly resorting to criminal acts and even not hesitating to murder people in the name of honour killing. "We demand the TRS government to take strict actions against the killers of Nagaraju, who has been brutally murdered for marrying a Muslim girl.



Not just this, the dalits and poor have no security in Telangana and whoever goes against the TRS leaders or TRS party and questions their wrong deeds, they are being slapped with false cases and jailed. The TRS is not letting the police to do their duty independently and using it for their own purpose to suppress and nullify those who questions the TRS," alleged Bandi Sanjay. On the 24th day of Prajasangarma Yatra, Bandi Sanjay started his walkathon from Tirumala hills gate and reached Kotta Thanda, Malleboeipally gate and Shankaraapally villages.

Later in the evening Bandi Sanjay's yatra reached Housing board in Jadcherla municipality, where in hundreds of BJP activists and local leaders from Jadcherla welcomed Bandi Sanjay by showering flowers. From Housing board Bandi Sanjay's yatra reached New Bus stand, Kavarampet raod, Gandhi Nagar, Ambedkar chowk, Saraswathi colony, Venkateshwara Colony and finally reached Ayyappa Swamy temple before addressing a large gathering of people in Jadcherla. Earlier at Nakkala Banda Tanda, Sanjay Kumar paid tributes marking 77th Jayanti of Baddam Balreddy, local BJP leader and recollected his services to the BJP party from Jadcherla. Later the BJP leader also paid rich floral tributes to the statue of BJP National Leader Pramod Mahajan and recollected his services to the nation.