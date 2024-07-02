  • Menu
Saurabh Bandopadhyaya takes charge as SCR’s new signal & telecom chief

Saurabh Bandopadhyaya takes charge as SCR’s new signal & telecom chief
Hyderabad: Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE), Saurabh Bandopadhyaya, took charge as the principal chief signal and telecom engineer, South Central Railway, on Monday.

According to SCR officials, the new Principal Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer is highly proficient in railway signalling technology, enabled services, mobile radio communication, SCADA, and remote control systems. His present posting comes at a critical juncture when SCR is pioneering new indigenously developed signalling technologies such as Kavach, LTE, automatic block signalling, and centralised train control systems to ensure the highest rail safety standards.

A senior officer from SCR highlighted that throughout his distinguished career, he oversaw the implementation of modern signalling systems at 250 stations across the Indian railways. Additionally, he spearheaded projects involving the doubling and gauge conversion of 1500 kms of track. His expertise extends to public policy and the effective management of transport infrastructure, with a particular focus on rail, road, and logistics.

