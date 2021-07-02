SBI Hyderabad Circle celebrates 66th State Bank Day

Hyderabad: The SBI Hyderabad Circle celebrated 66th State Bank Day across branches and offices in the State. Several community services, banking activities, tree plantation and felicitation functions were taken up. Om Prakash Mishra, Deputy Managing Director,

said that the bank has more than 45 crore of customer base. It has bagged a rank in the top 25 technologically advanced banks of the world.

Addressing the employees, he emphasised the importance of strengthening the bonds between the bank and its internal and external customers. They should strive to serve customers with courtesy and professionalism and gain their confidence, satisfaction and delight.

Mishra said the bank has launched a campaign "I am the "I" in SHyderabad, Hyderabad News, Hyderabad Latest News,Telangana, Telangana NewsBI" by unveiling the

"I" mirrors at branches across the State. He emphasised that the significance of the launch is to instill an overwhelming feeling, that the "I" in SBI is about me and make every employee and customer feel and believe that the relationship between SBI and "I" is symbiotic and both exist because of each other.

Also, the bank has launched a Cyber Crime Cell to facilitate victims of financial cyber fraud to report immediately in the portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or through helpline number 155260.

The circle executed multiple corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities during last year. On Bank day, SBI Local Head Office donated a 30-seater school bus to Manchi school which is managed and operated by the Inter Cultural Foundation Trust (ICF). The bank continued its support in the fight against Covid by donating six oxygen concentrators (three each) to Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals along with preventive gears such as N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves and hand sanitizers, said G Ramakrishna, AGM in a release.