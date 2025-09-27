  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SBI organises cleanliness drive under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’

SBI organises cleanliness drive under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2025 campaign, the State Bank of India (SBI) Hyderabad Circle organised a large-scale cleanliness...

Hyderabad: As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2025 campaign, the State Bank of India (SBI) Hyderabad Circle organised a large-scale cleanliness drive in and around its Local Head Office (LHO) on Thursday, emphasising the theme ‘Ek Din - Ek Ghanta - Ek Saath.’

The campaign covered the five pillars of SHS 2025-- transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs), Clean Public Spaces, Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs, Clean Green Festivities, and Advocacy for Swachhata-- activities under these themes have been carried out by SBI, the Lead Bank in Telangana, since the campaign began on September 17.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick