SBI organises cleanliness drive under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’

Hyderabad: As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2025 campaign, the State Bank of India (SBI) Hyderabad Circle organised a large-scale cleanliness drive in and around its Local Head Office (LHO) on Thursday, emphasising the theme ‘Ek Din - Ek Ghanta - Ek Saath.’

The campaign covered the five pillars of SHS 2025-- transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs), Clean Public Spaces, Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs, Clean Green Festivities, and Advocacy for Swachhata-- activities under these themes have been carried out by SBI, the Lead Bank in Telangana, since the campaign began on September 17.