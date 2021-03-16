Scared, but want to achieve the goal, says 7-year-old from Hyderabad who scaled Mt Kilimanjaro

A 7-year-old kid from Hyderabad achieved his biggest dream by scaling Mt Kilimanjaro. He also spoke to the media and said he was all scared but was determined to reach his goal. "I was scared but all I wanted was to reach my goal," says Virat Chandra. He is the youngest person to scale Mount Kilimanjaro, one of the best mountain located in Africa. Virat achieved this feat on 6th March, 2021 and his coach Bharath also mentioned that Virat was all determined to do this uncommon feat after undergoing month-long rigorous coaching. "Virat has that passion in him. He was very excited to train. Unlike many who quit midway through the training" says Virat's coach Bharath.

Speaking about how he was attracted towards climbing, he said, the inspiring tales and experiences of his cousins made him think that way. "I talked to my cousins about their experience of climbing mountains. At that moment I also wanted to climb like them. I had a discussion with my parents about my interest, they approached Bharath sir, my coach, who trained me" says Virat.

Even Virat's mother also spoke to the media and said Virat got attracted towards mountaineering after listening to his cousins' experiences. "Virat had a video name along with his cousins as soon as after they had gone to Rudugaira Mountains in Uttarakhand for a trekking journey. He was fascinated when he noticed the place within the video name. Even he needed to attempt one thing like that".

Speaking about Virat's coaching, his trainer Bharath said, "Virat took the coaching severely and accomplished all of the duties together with working and mock climbing with utmost dedication. The journey began on March 5, we have been 100 per cent prepared as he nonetheless a baby and we couldn't take dangers with him. In between, they took a while out to sleep and relaxation earlier than taking to trek up the mountain once more. We took all precautions and had decided that we'd return if he feels uneasy but he made us proud".

He further added, "After beginning the climb on March 5, we reached the Uhuru peak of Kilimanjaro on March 6".