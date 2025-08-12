Scholars, students celebrate World Sanskrit Day at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Sanskrit Academy of Osmania University, in collaboration with Raj Bhavan, celebrated World Sanskrit Day on Monday at the Raj Bhavan Community Hall.

The event saw a large gathering of Sanskrit scholars, academicians, and students, creating an atmosphere of cultural pride and scholarly exchange.

Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana, attended as the Chief Guest and Prof. M. Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, was the Guest of Honour. Among the audience were around 170 Sanskrit students from various Gurukulams who actively participated in Vedic chanting, Bhagavad Gita recitation, and other traditional presentations.

A highlight of the programme was the release of the critical edition of “Yoga Chintamani”, an 18th-century yoga text meticulously edited by the Sanskrit Academy. The publication was formally unveiled by the dignitaries, marking an important academic milestone for the Academy.

In his address, Prof. Kumar congratulated the Academy on its achievement and urged the younger generation to dedicate themselves to the systematic study of Sanskrit. He emphasised the relevance of Sanskrit texts in understanding the history, culture, and scientific heritage of the nation. With an insightful lecture, he explored opportunities in Sanskrit research and exhorted students to restore the ancient glory of the language.

Prof. Kumar also assured the Academy of full support for its academic initiatives and called upon society to revisit the contributions of ancient Indian scientists, while encouraging further scholarly exploration in the field.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Jishnudev Varma highlighted the importance of Sanskrit in contemporary times, particularly in the context of nationalism. Quoting extensively from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, he illustrated how Sanskrit epics upheld national values without promoting invasion or colonisation.

He also referenced great scholars and scientists like Panini, Aryabhata, and Bhaskaracharya, noting the enduring value of their works even in modern times. Bhavani Shankar, Joint Secretary of Raj Bhavan and a key organiser of the event, was among the Guests of Honour. Prof. Nilakantham, former Director of the Sanskrit Academy, rendered Sanskrit verses from classical texts and shared updates on the Academy’s progress.

The event, filled with traditional recitations and academic exchanges, was conducted by Prof. Penna Madhusudan, Director of the Sanskrit Academy. The celebration reflected the enduring relevance of Sanskrit in India’s intellectual and cultural life, inspiring both seasoned scholars and young learners alike.