SCR cancels few MMTS train services

Hyderabad: Due to Infrastructural Maintenance Works over Hyderabad and Secunderabad Divisions from July 10 to 16, the following trains MMTS trains are cancelled.

The cancelled trains include five on the Lingampalli-Hyderabad route (Trains 47129, 47132, 47133,47135 and 47136) and five in the return direction (Trains 47105, 47108, 47109,47110, and 47112). Two trains from Umdanagar to Lingampalli (Trains 47165 , 47214) and one in the return direction (train 47178) An SCR statement said two trains from Lingampalli to Falaknuma (trains 47189, 47179), in the return direction (Train 47158) and Train 47177 from Ramachandrapuram tp Falaknuma had been cancelled for the period.