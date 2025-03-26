SCR Chants Safety Mantra For Women

A few measures to enhance women’s security

Hyderabad: Lack of safety measures for women in the MMTS trains is a big worrying factor in Hyderabad following the rape incident in the train two days ago. Officials admitted there is no mandated rule to deploy railway police for women’s safety during their travel in the MMTS trains at night. In a quick measure, the railway installed a panic button in the women’s coach connecting directly to the control room to monitor the safety of women directly.

This recent incident raised concern among daily passengers and, they urged South Railway officials to install CCTV cameras in train compartments, especially in MMTS trains. On Tuesday, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, conducted a review meeting with officials and initiated additional measures towards enhancing security to the passengers travelling in the city and suburban sections.

According to SCR officials, more female Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel will be deployed on trains, particularly in ladies’ compartments and MMTS trains, during late-night and early-morning hours. Emergency contact numbers will be displayed in all ladies’ coaches, including MMTS trains, and at prominent locations. Awareness campaigns will be conducted through regular public announcements at railway stations, poster displays within railway premises, and digital platform updates to inform passengers about safety measures, helpline numbers, and reporting suspicious activities. Additionally, coordination between RPF and GRP will be strengthened by forming joint task forces for immediate response and investigation of crimes against women.

Highlighting about future plans, a senior officer said, “There has been a plan to install CCTV cameras in all compartments, with real-time monitoring by RPF or GRP personnel and also display screens will be installed inside the trains to communicate safety messages. Similarly, every ladies coach will have an easily accessible panic button that will be linked to a control room and the train guard. Additionally, a Whatsapp group will be created and existing security helpline 139 with a mobile app featuring a one-tap SOS option will be integrated.”

Meri Saheli Teams have been instructed to move in MMTS trains and to conduct a thorough analysis of security vulnerabilities affecting female passengers, with a specific focus on high-risk routes along with MMTS sections. Mandatory checking and escorting of vulnerable trains sections by all station officers, deployment of officers in plain clothes in random trains based on complaints and crime history will be implemented.