SCR GM inspects Vande Bharat Express

Hyderabad: Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday inspected the Vande Bharat Express by travelling from Vijayawada to Secunderabad and took first-hand feedback from passengers about their experience in Indian Railways indigenous Semi-High Speed Train and Vande Bharat Express.

The rail passengers appreciated the facilities being provided on the train and the efforts of Railways to provide them with the best of travel experience, with premium features.

Arun also interacted with the On-Board staff of the train and reviewed the safety facilities, catering arrangements and the quality of food served to the passengers. Later, along with railway senior officials, the GM conducted a foot plate inspection between Khammam and Warangal stations and also inspected the safety procedures being followed by loco pilots and other staff in semi-high-speed trains.