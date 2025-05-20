SCR holds competitions for school kids

Hyderabad: As part of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway conducted essay writing, drawing and painting competitions with the themes ‘Mera Amrit Station’ and ‘Operation Sindoor – Veertha Ki Misaal’. These competitions were held for two days, i.e. on May 18 and 19 at various schools in Begumpet, Warangal, Ramagundam and Karimnagar, wherein a total of 170 students enthusiastically participated.

According to SCR officials, at Begumpet, the competitions were held at St John’s High School and Dawn Bud’s High School, where a total of 75 students participated.

At Warangal, the competitions were held at the Railway Institute, Kazipet where a total of 70 students from different schools such as Delhi Public School, Kazipet; St. Gabriel High School, Kazipet; Kendriya Vidyalaya High School, Kazipet & Resonance College, Kazipet participated. At Ramagundam and Karimnagar, over 25 students from different schools took part in the competitions. Three prizes (1st, 2nd & 3rd) in each category, along with mementos & certificates will be presented to the winners on the day of inauguration of Amrit Stations by the Chief Guest at the respective locations.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, stated that such competitions help in nurturing the creativity and enhancing the vision of the students on how they perceive the various facets of developed India and how Railways will be a part of it.