Live
- Raichur University, all ST hostels to be named after Valmiki: CM
- AK Namboothiri new 'melsanthi' of famous Sabarimala temple
- Oppn got it all wrong on Musi project: CM
- Bommai holds discussion with BSY on election preparations
- SC to consider hearing plea for restoration of statehood to J&K
- Canada sitting on 26 extradition requests: India
- CUAP organises World Space Week
- Trudeau precipitated strained relations: India
- K C Venugopal ‘strategises’ with DCM, CM for by-elections
- Panyam: Student dies, brother injured in accident
Just In
SCR holds meetings with passenger associations of twin cities
South Central Railway (SCR) held meetings with various passenger associations from the twin cities regarding the improvement of MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) and suburban train services on Thursday.
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) held meetings with various passenger associations from the twin cities regarding the improvement of MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) and suburban train services on Thursday.
According to SCR officials, during the meeting, the representatives provided suggestions regarding enhancing punctuality, increasing patronage of MMTS trains, remodelling the Hylites app, extension of services, and so on.
The members also presented the provision of additional stoppages and restoration of MMTS trains on different routes. All the recommendations given by the members were taken on a positive note, and the DRMs assured that their suggestions would be examined, promising all steps would be undertaken to provide the best train services to the people in the twin-cities region.
Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, advised the divisional officials that, based on the requirements of the public and considering the discussions held with the passenger associations, the appropriate action should be taken at the earliest to further improve the MMTS services. “The ultimate aim for each of us is the betterment of passenger service to the rail users,” he said.