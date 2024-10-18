SCR holds meetings with passenger associations of twin cities

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) held meetings with various passenger associations from the twin cities regarding the improvement of MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) and suburban train services on Thursday.

According to SCR officials, during the meeting, the representatives provided suggestions regarding enhancing punctuality, increasing patronage of MMTS trains, remodelling the Hylites app, extension of services, and so on.

The members also presented the provision of additional stoppages and restoration of MMTS trains on different routes. All the recommendations given by the members were taken on a positive note, and the DRMs assured that their suggestions would be examined, promising all steps would be undertaken to provide the best train services to the people in the twin-cities region.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, advised the divisional officials that, based on the requirements of the public and considering the discussions held with the passenger associations, the appropriate action should be taken at the earliest to further improve the MMTS services. “The ultimate aim for each of us is the betterment of passenger service to the rail users,” he said.