SCR holds safety review meet

Hyderabad: The SCR (South Central Railway) conducted a review meeting on safety and punctuality of train operations across the Zone on Monday.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager reviewed the status of strengthening safety-related works, non-interlocking works, traffic blocks and power blocks ongoing throughout the zone to improve ease of train operations and also instructed the officials to plan the works with no disturbance in movement of trains.

As long as the LC gate is kept open to road traffic a red flag in the daytime and red light should be lit on both sides of LC gates during the night.

Major emphasis was laid on the ongoing projects of doubling, electrification and 3rdline works over the Zone. The GM also urged the officials to monitor the last mile connectivity of works so that trains move smoothly.