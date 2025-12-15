SCR launches special trains for Sankranti seasonSCR launches special trains for Sankranti season

Hyderabad: To manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the winter and Sankranti festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the running of several special trains across major routes. The move aims to provide smoother travel and better connectivity during the peak holiday period. Special trains will operate between Secunderabad and Anakapalle on Sundays and Mondays in January 2026. Additional services have also been extended on the Hyderabad–Gorakhpur and Gorakhpur–Hyderabad routes on selected days. These trains are scheduled to run multiple services through mid and late January, offering relief to long-distance travellers. In addition, special trains between Machilipatnam and Ajmer will operate on 21 December and 28 December 2025. The trains will halt at important stations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, improving access for passengers across region