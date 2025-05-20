  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR presents Man of the Month safety awards to staff

SCR presents Man of the Month safety awards to staff
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday presented Man of Month safety awards to six employees who have shown alertness and dedication to...

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday presented Man of Month safety awards to six employees who have shown alertness and dedication to their duty over the zone during a safety review meeting on Monday.

According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories like Loco pilots, Station Masters, Technicians, Points men, Key/Gate Men and Track maintainers, etc.

Later, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, held a meeting and underscored the importance of crew working hours and directed officials to conduct an in-depth analysis of train movements to optimise scheduling and also called for the preparation of an integrated plan involving all relevant departments to further enhance the punctuality of passenger and freight train operations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick