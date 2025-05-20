Live
- Now, ‘SVIMS Seva’ to ease access to medical services
- Bhadrachalam ITDA to lead with highest tribal farmers
- Those who live in India and support Pak dangerous: Vij
- Previous govt left AP in debt trap: Anam
- HC junks plea of mosque panel over survey of Shahi Jama Masjid
- Shami meets Yogi
- JGU Dean first Indian academic appointed to Cambridge SHEAC
- Journalist shot dead by unknown assailants
- Teachers’ unions call for protest at Chittoor DEO office tomorrow
- 2 held in Punjab for leaking info to Pak
SCR presents Man of the Month safety awards to staff
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday presented Man of Month safety awards to six employees who have shown alertness and dedication to...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday presented Man of Month safety awards to six employees who have shown alertness and dedication to their duty over the zone during a safety review meeting on Monday.
According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories like Loco pilots, Station Masters, Technicians, Points men, Key/Gate Men and Track maintainers, etc.
Later, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, held a meeting and underscored the importance of crew working hours and directed officials to conduct an in-depth analysis of train movements to optimise scheduling and also called for the preparation of an integrated plan involving all relevant departments to further enhance the punctuality of passenger and freight train operations.