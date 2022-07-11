SCR reviews monsoon preparedness

Hyderabad: In view of heavy rains across the city, the South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a detailed review meeting on monsoon preparedness at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Monday.

The railway officials were instructed to strengthen patrolling at all identified vulnerable sections such as tracks, bridges and locations with heavy rainfall to prevent any outward situation. Officials were also asked to ensure cleaning and maintenance of side water drains, catch water drains and waterways to avoid flooding of tracks and smooth running of trains.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR,emphasised on strict vigilance with regard to track maintenance during heavy rainfall and officials and supervisory staff to monitor the situation keenly during the night. He also advised the officials to make continuous announcements at Railway stations about any changes in train schedules to keep the travelers public updated.

He further directed the officials to intensify track patrolling and ensure supervision of track maintenance works and instructed officials to keep a close watch on weather warning reports and maintain liaison with the State Irrigation department during heavy rainfall. In addition, a booklet on monsoon precautions has been supplied to all the concerned officials and staff at Headquarters and Divisional levels.