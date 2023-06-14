SCR take measures for enhancement of safety at manned level crossing gates

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has been continually focusing on strengthening safety at manned level crossing gates across the zone. In this regard, the zone has been undertaking several measures to spread awareness and caution the road commuters. In addition, the Zone has also taken up the elimination of manned level crossing gates in a phased manner and the works are progressing rapidly.



During the financial year, 2022-23 a total of 80 manned level crossings were replaced with construction of Road Under Bridges (RuBs), Road Over Bridges (RoBs) and Limited Height Subways (LHS) on SCR jurisdiction. In the current financial year 2023-24, SCR is working towards the elimination of manned LCs on mission mode. So far, seven manned level crossings have been removed and the zone has targeted the elimination of more manned LCs by the end of the financial year.

In accordance with the International Union of Railways’ decision to observe International Level Crossing Awareness Day on June 15, South Central Railway is participating in the campaign to sensitize road users and promote safe behavior in and around level crossing gates. As part of the same, the zone will be organizing mass awareness campaigns, special checks at level crossings and conduct Nukkad - Nataks to improve public awareness on the dangers of misbehavior at level crossings.

SCR has been strengthening safety at LCs by implementation of caution/signage boards with statutory warning indicating mandatory precautions to be observed when the Railway Gate is kept closed for the approaching train. Further, the zone has also been conducting awareness campaigns to alert road commuters on the importance of following rules and regulations at LCs. Railways also solicits the co-operation of all the Road Vehicle Owners/Users in following all the safety procedures while crossing the level crossing gates like Stopping and looking out for train in both directions before crossing the track at Level Crossings.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain called upon the Road users and vehicle drivers to be cautious and follow the rules at Railway Level Crossings. He advised the Road users to be alert while driving and not endanger the precious lives of others by overlooking the safety guidelines. The General Manager also advised the officials to continue the same efforts to ensure elimination of manned LCs targeted for the current financial year.