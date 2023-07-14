Live
- iOS 17 Public Beta Released: 5 New Features, List of Eligible iPhones
- Gold rates in Bangalore today surged check the rates on July 14
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surged, check the rates on July 14, 2023
- Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2023: Unstacking the global poverty
- Vijayawada: 4,400 students selected for admission into 4 IIITs
- YS Jagan extends best wishes to ISRO ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch
- Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh will benefit hugely from 4 greenfield expressways, says Nitin Gadkari
- Congress shall move on, shed alliance baggage
- Penukonda: Kia launches one millionth car Seltos
- TS police in the dock for campaign posters; VHP dubs campaign legalised attack
SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad – Arsikare
Highlights
Hyderabad: South Central Railway to run special trains between Secunderabad – Arsikare in order to clear the extra rush.Train no-07231(Secunderabad –...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway to run special trains between Secunderabad – Arsikare in order to clear the extra rush.
Train no-07231(Secunderabad – Arsikare), will depart from Secunderabad at 8 pm and arrive at Arsikare at 1 pm from July 20 to July 28.
Train no-07232(Arsikare – Secunderabad), will depart from Arsikare at 2 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8.30 am and from July 21 to July 29.
These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka, Chikbanavur, and Tumakuru stations in both the directions. These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS