SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad – Arsikare

Hyderabad: South Central Railway to run special trains between Secunderabad – Arsikare in order to clear the extra rush.

Train no-07231(Secunderabad – Arsikare), will depart from Secunderabad at 8 pm and arrive at Arsikare at 1 pm from July 20 to July 28.

Train no-07232(Arsikare – Secunderabad), will depart from Arsikare at 2 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8.30 am and from July 21 to July 29.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka, Chikbanavur, and Tumakuru stations in both the directions. These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.