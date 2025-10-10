Screening held for film on suicide prevention

Hyderabad: The award-winning film ‘September-10’, produced by Group Captain G.J. Rao, Kargil War veteran and founder of the G Jindagi Foundation, received wide appreciation from the Mental Health Medical fraternity during a special screening held at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, as part of World Mental Health Awareness Week (October 4–10) on Thursday.

The film, which focuses on suicide prevention, was lauded for its sensitive and realistic portrayal of the subject. Commending Rao’s effort, Dr. Anitha Rayirala, Professor of Psychiatry, Superintendent of the Institute, and CEO of the State Mental Health Authority, said that mental health should be accorded the highest priority in today’s fast-paced world. Among those present at the screening were Dr. K. Sudha Rani, Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry; Meena Gupta, Retd Secretary to the Govt of India, Dr. P. Raghurami Reddy, Consultant Psychiatrist and former Superintendent of the Institute of Mental Health; and Dr. K. Ashok Reddy, Consultant Psychiatrist and Founder Director of Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar and Group Captain GJ Rao. The event saw participation from about 150 nursing staff members and around 50 postgraduate students and faculty of the Institute.

Addressing the gathering, Group Captain Rao emphasized the importance of psychological well-being, stating, “Sound minds create a sound society. In this social media–driven world, mental well-being is often ignored—we must collectively work to spread awareness and build a peaceful, healthy community.”