Just In
SCWU wins trade union elections; CPI affiliate recognised
Hyderabad : The Singareni Collieries Workers’ Union (SCWU) has become the recognised union of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd after winning the trade union elections held on December 27. By securing 16,177 (43.2 %) of votes, the union affiliated to the All-India Trade Union Congress of CPI was declared winner in the results announced early on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) affiliated to Congress got 14,178 votes with 37.86 % vote share. Interestingly, the BRS--affiliated two-time winner, TBGKS, received 1,298 votes, with 3.47% share. Despite the INTUC getting six of the 11 divisions (Kothagudem, Manuguru, Yellandu, Bhupalpally, Ramagundam-III and also Kothagudem corporation), AITUC with five divisions (Bellampally, Mandamarri, Srirampur, Ramagundam I, Ramagundam II) based on majority SCWU, emerged winner.
In the elections where the polling percentage was 94.2, a total of 37,468 voters took part out of 39,773. In the 42 coal mines spread across seven districts in northern Telangana, 13 trade unions were in the poll fray. In the 11 divisions where elections were held ballot papers were used in all the 84 polling stations.
According to sources, the TBGKS has backed the CPI-affiliated union following the understanding between leaders of both unions. This resulted in TBGKS securing less than 1,500 votes.