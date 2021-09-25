Secunderabad: Army Public School bids farewell to patron

Secunderabad: The Army Public School, Ramakrishnapuram, bid farewell to its patron, Maj-Gen RK Singh, G-O-Commanding, HQ TASA. He was given a memorable farewell by the students and teachers through song, poem and dances. Addressing them, he stressed on the importance of imbibing and practicing good values which will help students become emotionally strong individuals and survive in any situation in future.

He appreciated and congratulated the principal, staff and students for all the achievements of the school by excelling not only in academics, but also in establishing, Atal Tinkering Lab, Artificial Intelligence Lab and Inclusive Education Resource Centre and additional classrooms. Principal K Damaris thanked the patron for his unstinted support and guidance.