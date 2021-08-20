Secunderabad: Bansilalpet stepwell gets new lease of life

Secunderabad: After being neglected for decades, the heritage stepwell at Bansilalpet, Secunderabad, is now being revived back to life.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), along with Kalpana Ramesh, the founder of 'The Rainwater Project', has taken up the restoration work. The well dates back to the Nizam period, it used to be a source of water for a large number of people here.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA and UD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said, "GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Secunderabad has taken the initiative to restore and repair the well. With this tonnes of wastage dumped for years is being removed. Water will ooze out once decades of dump is lifted from the well."

Kumar said the rainwater project of Ramesh is showing good results.

Thanking the GHMC and MA and UD for their support in the well's restoration, she said such wells are so relevant even today.

The authorities are helping save this precious water resource. She said architects of the Hyderabad Designs Forum (HDF) will be documenting the good structure. After converting it into a public place we will hand over it to society.