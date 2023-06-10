Live
Secunderabad Cantonment job mela evokes good response
Secunderabad Cantonment mega Job Mela on Friday has received a good response. More than 100 companies participated in the mela
Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment mega Job Mela on Fridayhas received a good response.More than 100 companies participated in the mela. Out of 1,437 people who participated in mela , 419 people got direct offer letters, said senior officer, SCB.
After the formal inauguration of the mela, jobless youth gathered in large numbers at the venue, where some of the big names in the IT and other allied sectors have put up their desks to help those scouting for suitable jobs. Secunderabad Cantonment SCB CEO Madhukar Naik, the North Zone DCP Chandana Deepti and Telangana State Education & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) Chairman Ravula Sridhar Reddy were present in the mela.
