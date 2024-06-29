Secunderabad cantonment MLA Ganesh Visits Mahankali Temple in Bollaram

Secunderabad Cantonment Legislator Sri Ganesh recently visited the Mahankali Amma Temple in Ward-8 Bollaram Sadar Bazar. During his visit, he attended a meeting with the committee members of all temples under Ward-8.

Delete Edit

During the meeting, MLA Sri Ganesh performed a puja at the Mahankali Amma Temple and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community with their cooperation. The temple committee members also submitted petitions for funding the temples, with MLA Sri Ganesh mentioning that the previous government had sanctioned 15 crore rupees during the Bonala festival.



In his statement, MLA Sri Ganesh promised to work hard to provide funds for the temples during the upcoming Bonala festivals. The temple committee members in Ward-8 participated in this program and expressed their support for MLA Sri Ganesh's efforts to support the temples in the area.