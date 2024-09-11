Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh Ganesh mandapams in constituency

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh visited several Ganesh Mandapams within his constituency as part of the ongoing Ganesh Navratri festival. On the fifth day of the celebrations, he actively participated in a food distribution program, serving meals to attendees near one of the prominent Ganesh mandaps.

Demonstrating his commitment to community service, MLA Sri Ganesh extended his outreach to the residents of New Boi Guda and IDH Colony in the Sanat Nagar constituency, responding to requests from the local populace. His arrival was met with joyous celebrations, as residents welcomed him with firecrackers, showcasing their enthusiasm and appreciation for his presence.

The event witnessed the participation of several local leaders and residents, including Srinivas, Srikanth, Deepak, Bhupal, Ganesh, Naresh, Narsingh, Surya Prakash, and Arjun, among others. The camaraderie and festive spirit were palpable as the community came together to celebrate this important cultural occasion.

MLA Sri Ganesh’s efforts during the Ganesh Navratri festival underscore his dedication to fostering connections with his constituents and ensuring that the celebration is a communal affair.











































