Secunderabad Cantonment: RTC staff pour out gratitude for KCR

Secunderabad Cantonment: The TSRTC workers of Cantonment depot in Jubilee bus-station on Thursday performed 'Palabhisekam' to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's portrait in expression of their gratitude to him for his decision to raise RTC staff retirement age from 58 to 60 years. Visibly happy, they exchanged sweets, while expressing happiness over KCR's decision.

Addressing the workers, some leaders said that several drivers on attaining the age of 58 years were developing health problems. Some were getting afflicted with eye ailments during long journey night duty when the headlights of approaching vehicles focus on their eyes, while some others were getting joint pains.

Overall, the workers expressed the view that raising the retirement age was a good development. Some drivers felt that if promotions were given four years before a worker attains the age of 60 and then retired would have been a good development. Among those present on the occasion were cantonment depot manager Nagesh Patel, drivers and others.