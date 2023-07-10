Secunderabad Club Youth Regatta begins tomorrow

Hyderabad: The six-day Secunderabad Club Youth Regatta is to begin on Monday. It will be formally opened tomorrow. There will be measurements and practice matches from July 10 to 12. The races will begin on July 13 and will go on till 15. The event will have four classes--01. ILCA 4. 02.29er class 03. Optimist ain/green and 04. The first-time Open 420 event is happening to encourage youngsters. The participants can be boy/boy, Girl/girl and mixed (1 boy & 1 girl). Each day will have two sessions morning (8.30 am to 12.30 pm) and afternoon (1.30 to 4.30 pm). For the first time, there is equal participation of a male and female jury.

Sixty entries have been received from across the country. Some participants or representation organisations include: Army Yachting Navy Mumbai, INWTC Navy Mumbai, Trishna Sailing Club Army Mysore, Mysore Army Sports, National Sailing School, Bhopal; New Boys School, Goa; Yacht Club of Hyderabad; Secunderabad Sailing Club and others

The Regatta is being organised by the Secunderabad Club, one of the oldest sailing clubs in the country. The Secunderabad Club is probably one of the few clubs in the world which has its own sailing annexe overlooking the vast and picturesque Hussainsagar lake. The annexe is especially devoted to the activity of sailing and water sports. It is one of the oldest sailing clubs in the country with a history nearing 150 years. The Secunderabad Club has in the past hosted large international and Asia Pacific events.

It has produced many outstanding sailors both at the national and international level. Some of the most notable sailors of the Secunderabad Club are the Late CS Pradipak, Arjuna awardee and YAI Lifetime Award winner. The club has been running coaching camps under the guidance of Commodore Arjun Pradipak, YAI Dinghy Instructor, to popularise sailing among youth sailors. He was instrumental in reviving sailing at the club in the last decade.