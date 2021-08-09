Secunderabad: GHMC plans to develop box drains at RP Road

Secunderabad: As to solve water logging issues in the Secunderabad Zone, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has planned to construct a box culvert drain at RP Road. Issues of water inundation, overflowing of drains will soon disappear, claim authorities.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior GHMC officer of Secunderabad Zone said that every time during monsoon sewage water along with the rainwater overflows inundate several colonies.

"Many localities under GHMC limits get submerged due to the lack of maintenance of drains and nalas, near RP road which has several commercial establishments. Following many waterlogging complaints the authorities planned to facelift the decades-old sewage system," he added.

The authorities assured that the new construction will improve the existing drain and would enhance the discharge carrying capacity of the nala by 20 times and would also help to remove water stagnation.

The project is estimated at the total cost of Rs 3.1 crore and was started in June. Nearly 50 per cent of the works were done till date, while the project would reach its end in another two-three months, he added.