- Energy Conservation Week to be observed from Dec 14 to 20
- Profit booking snaps 2-day winning streak
- Update TTD website with info on local temples: EO
- Defeat of YSRCP inevitable, says Narayana
- Economy growing in right direction: FM
- PSBs pass on Rs 11k-cr bad loans to NARCL
- Electoral rolls’ revision sparks controversy in Tirupati district
- Anantapur: Central team arrives to study drought conditions
- Sebi frames norms on brokers
- Retail inflation rises to 5.55% in Nov
Secunderabad – Mumbai CSMT Devagiri express extended up to Lingampally
Hyderabad: South Central Railway issued a notice on Tuesday that the terminal station for the Secunderabad – Mumbai CSMT – Secunderabad Devagiri express train will be changed from Secunderabad to Lingampally. As with the existing terminal station for train no 17058 and also for train no 17057, the terminal station will be Lingampally. It will depart from Lingampally at 12:25 pm and will be effective from December 14.
