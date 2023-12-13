Secunderabad – Mumbai CSMT Devagiri express extended up to Lingampally

Hyderabad: South Central Railway issued a notice on Tuesday that the terminal station for the Secunderabad – Mumbai CSMT – Secunderabad Devagiri express train will be changed from Secunderabad to Lingampally. As with the existing terminal station for train no 17058 and also for train no 17057, the terminal station will be Lingampally. It will depart from Lingampally at 12:25 pm and will be effective from December 14.

