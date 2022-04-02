Secunderabad: Neredmet railway station in pathetic condition

Secunderabad: The Neredmet railway station constructed for MMTs phase II project is lying in a pathetic condition.



The locals and few social activists point out that the windows are broken, the building is not clean, benches are broken and illegal activities are taking place during night.

They say the station building was constructed three years ago. Due to fund crunch the work has been halted. Because of this they are facing hardships. During nights local residents fear to go from the stretch. Apart from this, RUB at Neredmet is pending for many years. As every 10-15 minutes the rail gates are closed on both sides, traffic becomes chaotic, causing problems for the locals.

Said Robin, a social activist, "the MMTS Station at Neredmet, in Malkajgiri constituency, was constructed three years back and has been lying defunct since then. The station's interiors are totally damaged by miscreants; there are no doors to protect the property. Recently I filed an RTI. As per the RTI response, the State government has so far provided Rs 129.2 crore against the total expenditure share of Rs 550 crore, in the last three years for MMTS phase II project. It would be better if the railways restore the station and deploys an official to look after the building and also start the MMTS phase II."

According to a local resident Ramesh, "recently Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao inspected the station and the RUB pending project area. He assured that the project will be completed. Apparently, nothing moved since then. It's high time the State government releases funds and completes the pending projects in the constituency. It should treat the citizens residing here equally. Infrastructure development, roads and rail connectivity is the need of the hour. This will result in generating more jobs and business opportunities locally."