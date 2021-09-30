Secunderabad: New timetable for trains to change from October 1

Secunderabad: The new public timetable of South Central Railway will come into effect from October 1.

According to SCR new public timetable includes information pertaining to the introduction of the new trains, conversion of mail/ express trains to super-fast express and passenger to express trains, diversion of trains, speeding up of trains and change in Terminals over South Central Railway.

Passengers may kindly note the change in the timings, as the passengers travelling from October 1 are advised to check actual train timings before the commencement of their journey.

The information pertaining to the trains and changes in the timings at the related stations can be availed either. For more information visit the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in), or approach the station manager and enquiry counter of concerned railway stations.