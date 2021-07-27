Secunderabad: SCR GM Gajanan Mallya directs officials to ensure safety during monsoon

Secunderabad: With the State experiencing heavy rain in several parts, General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR) Gajanan Mallya conducted a safety review meeting with all DRMs on strict observation ofmonsoon precautions, safety, freight loading and punctuality on Monday at Rail Nilayam here.

Principal heads of departments; Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded divisions participated through web conference. Mallya reviewed the safety aspects of the zone, emphasising mainly on monsoon precautions.

He instructed officials to intensify patrolling at identified vulnerable sections, such as bridges, limited height subway and locations with heavy rainfall to prevent unsafe conditions.

The GM informed the officials to ensure inspection, cleaning and maintenance of drains and waterways to avoid flooding of tracks and to ensure smooth running of trains. He instructed them to intensify field inspections at division and headquarter level and advised the field officers to sensitise the staff to be more vigilant, so as to take timely action.

Mallya asked officers to strengthen track patrolling and ensure supervision of track maintenance work. He advised them to maintain liaison and co-ordination with the State government officials on flood situation. The GM took stock of the patronage for recently introduced unreserved express services. The average passenger traffic for the trains is found to be more than 78,000 a day till date.

He complimented officials for growth in freight loading and instructed them to focus on new areas of traffic to ensure improvement. The GM advised them to accord priority to punctuality and to continue efforts to improve punctuality of train operations across the zone.