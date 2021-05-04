Secunderabad: South Central Railways to run 8 weekly summer special trains

Secunderabad: In order to facilitate the passengers, South Central Railways (SCR) to run eight weekly summer special trains between Secunderabad – Guwahati – Secunderabad.

Train no 07030 (Secunderabad – Guwahati) would depart from Secunderabad at 7:30 am and would arrive Guwahati at 5:45 am on the next day and this would be applicable on May 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Meanwhile the Train no 07029 (Guwahati- Secunderabad) would depart from Guwahati at 6:45 am and would arrive Secunderabad at 5:45 am on the next day and this would be applicable on May 12, 19, 26 and June 02. These special trains would be fully reserved.