Secunderabad: South Central Railways to train youth under Vikas Yojana Programme

Secunderabad: The South Central Railways will impart entry-level training at three major locations across the zone---Carriage Workshop, Lallaguda (Secunderabad/Hyderabad region), Wagon Workshop, Rayanapadu, near Vijayawada, and Carriage Repair Shop, Tirupati.

The training will be provided in four major industry trades such as fitter, machinist, electrician and welder. In addition, the SCR is exploring to add fields of training for the benefit of greater number candidates to upgrade their skill set and make them industry ready. The training has a mix of both theory and practical–30 per cent theory and 70 per cent practical – so that the trainees are skill-ready on completion of the module. They would be provided 100 hours of training spread over approximately two weeks. The focus of training is to develop skilled personnel to suit the industry requirements, said a senior officer.

A notification has already been issued by the railway inviting candidates to enroll in the Vikas Yojana Programme which is free. The eligibility is X pass and aged between 18-35 years. The training for the first batch is scheduled from September 20.

In the first phase, two batches of trainees, totaling 280, are to be trained at the three locations – 100 each at Carriage Workshop and Carriage Repair Shop and 80 at Wagon Workshop, Rayanapadu.

Gajanan Mallya, the SCR General Manager, appreciated the excellent initiative undertaken by the railways. He stated that the training will significantly develop knowledge and skills of youth and enhance their capacity of employment in industries. This will be beneficial for both industry as well as youth. While the industry will have skill-ready personnel, youth will have employment opportunities. He called upon youth to take advantage by enrolling in the training and upgrade their skills.