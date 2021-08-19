Secunderabad: Temporary handloom stalls set up at 5 railway stations

Secunderabad: To portray the concept of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the South Central Railway set up temporary exhibition-cum-sale stalls at five railway stations in the zone on Wednesday.

In total, 75 railway stations across the country have been identified to set up handloom stalls by the Railway Board. Of them five railway stations are in SCR. They are-Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

Said a senior SCR officer, "The Government of India has taken initiative to promote handloom and textiles which are produced locally. As the Railway Ministry has decided to set up the exhibition stalls at important stations across the country to have maximum reach to the public. It also decided not to collect any licence fee from vendors for establishing the stalls."

Gajanan Mallya, the SCR General Manager, has expressed happiness in the railway taking part in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He advised the railway officials to assist vendors in promoting locally produced handloom and textiles for showcasing them to the public to have an extended reach of their quality products. He congratulated officials for taking part in the Mahotsav celebrations, duly representing 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.