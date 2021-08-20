Secunderabad: Temporary shutdown of railway reservation module

Secunderabad: In view of Disaster Recovery (DR) drill being carried out in the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) module on the intervening nights of August 21, 22 and 23, activities such as charting, current booking, enquiry, cancellation and refund will not be available.

The main charts and current booking charts for all trains that start during the above period will be generated well in advance. However, the PRS enquiry will be dealt in the current booking/PRS counters manually. Passengers are requested to cooperate for any inconvenience, said a senior SCR officer.